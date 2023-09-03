Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) : Slab of a two-storeyed building collapsed in Bhiwandi, resulting in death of 2 people. At present, relief and rescue work is going on at the spot and a team of the disaster response force along with fire brigade is deployed. Sources said that a part of the two-storied building collapsed in the middle of the night in Gauripada Sahil Hotel area.

Apart from the deceased two, 3 to 4 people are seriously injured. An eight-month-old baby is also included among the deceased. The ill-fated 'Abdul Bari Janab' building in the Sahil Hotel area of Gauripada Dhobi Lake in the city is more than 40 years old. This building falls under the category of dangerous buildings. There is a loom factory on the ground floor of the building and the upper two floors are residential.

The slab at the rear of this building suddenly collapsed around midnight. In this accident, the family on the first floor was buried under the rubble. The injured were taken to the hospital in a rickshaw. On getting information about the incident, the Bhiwandi fire brigade reached for rescue operations. After that, the rescue team pulled out a total of seven residents buried under the rubble with the help of local citizens.

Initially, as the ambulance was not available on time, the injured residents who were pulled out from under the debris were taken to the hospital in a rickshaw. The work of removing the debris of the building continues. At present, the relief work is going on at the site of the incident and the search is on to see if any residents are still buried under the debris, Fire Officer Sudhakar Pawar informed.

Relief work is hampered due to the fact that the building is in a densely populated area. At present, the work of removing the debris of the building is going on.

