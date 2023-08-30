Pune (Maharashtra) : At least four people were charred to death in a massive fire that broke out at Purnanagar in Pimpri Chinchwad in Maharashtra early on Wednesday. Preliminary investigation suggests that the fire first erupted in a shop in the area. Soon, the fire spread to the shops nearby. On receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

According to official sources, the cause of fire and the extent of damage is yet to be ascertained. The bodies of the deceased have been recovered from the spot. Further details awaited.

