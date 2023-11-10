Mumbai (Maharashtra) : An Innova car speeding towards Bandra from Worli hit a luxury car a few hundred meters ahead of the Bandra Worli Sea Link. The car driver turned panicky and hit some more vehicles while trying to escape from the scene. According to Zonal DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay, 10 to 12 people have been injured and three others were killed in this accident.

At least 6 vehicles were damaged in this multiple collision at the Bandra Worli Sea Link toll plaza which took place during night after 10 pm on Thursday. All the injured have been admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra. On receiving the information about the mishap, the Bandra police reached the spot, launched rescue operations and cleared the traffic. According to Mumbai Police, an Innova car speeding towards Bandra from Worli hit the vehicles parked near the toll plaza on the side of Bandra.

After that, a total of 6 vehicles collided with each other. The Innova was speeding towards Worli. It hit another car in the middle of the C-link. The Innova driver then tried to flee at high speed. Several vehicles were already parked at the Bandra Sea Link toll plaza and the Innova driver hit these vehicles due to high speed. After this, these vehicles collided with each other. The driver of the Innova also sustained minor injuries and the accused driver was detained and the vehicle was seized.