Thane (Maharashtra) : A 30-year-old man was killed in an accident in which his motorbike hit a pillar on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, an official said. The ghastly accident took place in the early morning hours. After hitting the pillar, the two-wheeler burst into flames as the ill-fated man lost control over his vehicle, the official said.

On receiving information about the mishap, the police rushed to the spot. They initiated steps to shift the body for postmortem. The deceased person was yet to be identified. "Authorities were alerted about the accident at around 5.30 a.m", said Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"Due to the impact of the crash, the motorbike caught fire and was completely charred", he said. After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot and put out the blaze, the official said. "The body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem", the official added, according to a PTI report.

The reason for the mishap and why flames erupted in the vehicle was not immediately known. The police officials visited the spot and began a probe into the accident. A case has been registered, sources said.

