Two drivers dead as trailer rams into tempo at Katraj on Pune-Bengaluru Highway
Published: 12 minutes ago
Katraj (Maharashtra) : Two persons were dead after a trailer carrying containers rammed into a pickup tempo on the Pune-Bangalore Highway. Both the drivers of the two vehicles involved in the accident were shifted to the hospital. They were declared dead by the hospital authorities. The officials of the Pune Fire Fighting Services rushed to the spot and initiated firefighting operations.
The mishap took place near the new tunnel at Katraj, on the Jambhulwadi Valley Bridge. Both the drivers succumbed to serious injuries while four others escaped with minor injuries. Traffic, which came to a grinding halt following the incident, has been resumed on the highway.