Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): Police have detained seven suspects in connection with the riots and arson at Kiradpura area of Aurangabad on Wednesday night, officials said on Friday. A case has been registered against 400 unknown people in the case. An official said that the seven suspects have been detained on the basis of CCTV footage of the riots that broke out ahead of Ramnavmi in the vicinity of the Ram Mandir at Kiradpura area of Aurangabad at around 1 pm on Thursday.

According to Commissioner of Police, a mob of around 500 youth attacked the police party which had been sent to the spot after a fight broke out among a group of youth over some issue. The mob of rioters attacked police and set ablaze vehicles including police vehicles. An official said that the damage in the riots and arson has been estimated at Rs 3 crore.

He said that 17 policemen were injured in stone pelting even as one among the rioters was also injured. It is learnt that the 51-year-old, who was receiving treatment at a private hospital, has succumbed to his injuries. The police also opened aerial fire to disperse the mob, seriously injuring one person, while others sustained minor injuries.

Police have formed eight different teams to arrest the accused in the case. A police official informed that the teams have launched a massive manhunt and the accused will be arrested soon. A strong police force has been deployed in the city to prevent any untoward incident. Local MP Imtiaz Jalil alleged that the police arrived late to the spot.

However Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta denied the allegation.