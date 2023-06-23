Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): In a gesture promoting religious harmony, Muslims in 41 villages of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district have decided that they will not sacrifice goats due to Ashadhi Ekadashi. This year Ashadhi Ekadashi, a prominent festival in Maharashtra, where Hindus worship Lord Vitthal, and Bakri Eid will be celebrated on June 29. This decision was taken during a peace committee meeting.

In Waluj area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinaghar district, there is Lord Vittal temple known as 'Prati Pandharpur'. Large number of devotees come to this place for worship on Ashadhi Ekadeshi. Hence, the police officials conducted a peace committee before both the festivals. Muslims religious leaders from 41 villages including Rahimpur, Narayanpur, Shendur Wada, Turkabodh, located near Waluj attended the meeting.

They voluntarily decided that no sacrifice would be offered on Bakri Eid. They, instead decided, that they would offer the sacrifice on June 30, a day after Ashadhi Ekadeshi. Former sarpanch Sheikh Akhtar said the meat selling shops in the temple area will also be closed on June 29. Vitthal Rukmini temple chief Rajendra Pawar said they were happy with the decision of Muslim brothers.

It may be noted that every year thousands of pilgrims walk to Pandharpur in Solapur district in western Maharashtra, to worship Lord Vitthal, on Ashadhi Ekadeshi. Recently, some cities in Maharashtra like Kolhapur had witnessed communal tension following praise for Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. ​

