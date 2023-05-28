MAHARASHTRA POLICE ARRESTS 4 FOR ATM TAMPERING FROM UP

Satara: Maharashtra Police on Sunday arrested four persons for looting money by allegedly tampering automated teller machines (ATM) from Uttar Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Anand Kumar Ram Singh, Dharmendra Kumar, Govind Singh, a resident of Daulatpur in Kanpur and Neeraj Nishad of Uttar Pradesh's Kalpi Jalaun. They have been charged of defrauding banks to the tune of Rs 3,37,72,000 by creating technical glitches and withdrawing cash from ATMs located in several parts of the state namely Mhaswad, Vaduj, Dahiwadi, Satara, Pune's Dhairi and Raigarh's Kamothe.

Acting on a tip off a team of Mhaswad police went to Uttar Pradesh in search of the gang and investigations were conducted in this connection. Finally, the location of the accused was tracked with technical assistance and all were nabbed.

During investigation, ATM cards of several banks were recovered from the accused along with four mobile phones. The accused have confessed to the crime, police said adding that the arrest will help in exposing more crimes. The accused are being interrogated and probe is on, police added.

This comes two weeks after a similar incident was reported from the state wherein two persons were arrested for tampering with an ATM in south Mumbai. The duo had gone to the ATM in Nagpada and stuck a tape on the flap that opens during cash collection. The ATM monitoring company got an alert of tampering following which they informed police. After analysing the CCTV footage, the accused were arrested from the same locality.