MAHARASHTRA PM MODI INAUGURATES NATIONAL YOUTH FESTIVAL IN NASHIK

Nashik (Maharashtra): PM Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated 27th National Youth Festival here. He also addressed a mega rally.

While addressing the rally, Modi said, "I urge people to undertake cleanliness campaign in temples, pilgrimage centers ahead of Ram temple inauguration".

He said, "India among top 5 global economies and this is due to youth power, which is our greatest strength". He also hailed Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L-1 projects.

Modi added, "The world today looks at India as a country with a skilled workforce. India among top 5 global economies and this is due to youth power, which is our greatest strength".

"Cheapest mobile data in India amazes people of the world", he said.

Modi also highlighted India's position in global economy and said, "We have to become world's third largest economy".

Earlier in the day, he hold a roadshow from the Mirchi Circle to the Janardhan Swami Math Chowk on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Nashik Highway along with a cultural show. He was accompanied by by CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.