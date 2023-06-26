Nashik: One man was beaten to death by a group of 10 to 15 people for allegedly transporting beef in the Ghoti area of Maharashtra's Nashik district on Saturday.

Police detained 10 suspects based on a case registered at the Ghoti Police Station. Nasir Shaikh and Afan Abdul Majeed Ansari, were traveling to Mumbai on Saturday, and upon reaching the Sinnar Ghoti Highway, their car was intercepted by a group of people for inspection.

According to sources, two were badly thrashed by the group of unknown people on the suspicion that the duo transported beef. Both were rushed to a hospital where Afan Abdul Majeed Ansari succumbed to his injuries.

Cops said they swung into action based on a tip-off that two men were grievously bashed up by cow vigilantes. Afan Ansari, 32, of Kurla, died while undergoing treatment while Nasir Sheikh is being treated at the hospital.

This was the second such incident over the past fortnight. On June 8, an auto that was carrying cattle from Vihgaon in Shahapur Taluka was stopped in front of Pralhad Shankar Pagare's house with a pick-up at Karegaon. At that time, 15 to 20 people from Karegaon arrived at a Zylo, two Swift cars, and seven to eight motorcycles and stopped the auto. They beat up three people. Akil Ghulam Gawandi the other man, who was riding the auto, was also beaten up but he somehow managed to flee. The remaining two persons in the auto were brought by cow vigilantes in front of the Ghatandevi temple near Igatpuri and were beaten up. Lukman Suleman Ansari of the tempo ran towards the Camel Valley in front of the Ghatandevi temple to save his life. The next day, his body was found by the police. Cops later arrested five suspects in connection with the incident.