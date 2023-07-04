Mumbai (Maharashtra): Rebelled Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Sunday, is likely to get the high-profile Finance portfolio in the Eknath Shinde-led Cabinet.

A day after he orchestrated a vertical split in the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday (July 3) met his counterpart Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios and legal aspects pertaining to the new alliance. It is likely that the portfolio distribution will take place by Tuesday (July 4) evening.

Likely portfolios for rebelled NCP Ministers: Sources said that Ajit Pawar, who had handled Finance in the past, will get the portfolio, currently held by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. According to sources, Chhagan Bhujbal, an OBC leader, may get the portfolio of Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs. Dilip Walse Patil, who was the former Maharashtra Home Minister, in the new Cabinet is likely to get Housing Ministry.

According to sources, Hasan Mushrif, who hails from the Kolhapur district, may be given the Minorities portfolio, while Dhananjay Munde, nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde is likely to get Sports and Youth Welfare Ministry. Anil Patil is likely to get Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Ministry, and Dharmaraobaba Atram could be the new Minister for Other Backward Classes (OBC) Welfare.

The Chief Minister is also likely to give the Social Justice and Special Assistance Ministry to Sanjay Bansode, while the lone woman Aditi Tatkare, who also took oath on Sunday afternoon, is likely to get the Women and Child Welfare portfolio. Aditi Tatkare is the daughter of now rebelled senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, who was removed from the party by NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, the newly appointed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to inaugurate a new NCP party office near Mantralaya, the seat of power, in south Mumbai on Tuesday (July 4) morning.

