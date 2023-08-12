MAHARASHTRA NCB BUSTS INTERNATIONAL DRUG SYNDICATE IN MUMBAI TWO ARRESTED WITH CONTRABAND

Mumbai: In a major breakthrough against drug trafficking, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate with links to many countries including the USA by arresting two persons and seized contraband from their possession in three separate operations in Maharashtra, a top official said on Friday.

NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said that a total of 1.403 kgs MDMA (2917 tablets), 0.26 gms LSD (24 blots) and 1.840 kgs finely curated hydroponic weed were seized in three operations. Two accused have been arrested in the recoveries so far, he said. In the first operation, NCB officials received intelligence inputs about an international syndicate which was actively making plans to traffic multiple exotic drugs from Europe and the USA, he said.

Accordingly, various intelligence sources were alerted with special emphasis on technical surveillance. On June 23, a suspected parcel sourced from the UK to Pune was tracked and intercepted in Mumbai, an official said. When the parcel was opened 100 blue coloured MDMA tablets and 24 LSD blot papers were recovered which were carefully concealed inside black coloured portable audio system, said the official.

Also read: 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore recovered in Rajasthan's Barmer

After investigation and analysis, a person named S Kashyap was identified. With assistance from the Maharashtra ATS, Kashyap was intercepted in Pune on Friday, said the official. During preliminary interrogation, incriminating evidence with corroborative data was gathered, he said. Kashyap was procuring drugs from a foreign-based handler in lieu of commission and also involved in their sale in Pune city and its surrounding area, he said.

In the second operation, it emerged that a Pune-based syndicate was procuring high-value party drugs from far-off countries. The information led to the interception of a suspected parcel at FPO, Mumbai on July 7 which was outsourced from the USA. When the carton was opened, four numbers of similar tin cans were found.

When one of the cans was opened, a greenish fibrous lumpy plant product was found which when tested, indicated to be Hydroponic Weed. Similar products were recovered from the other three cans also which collectively weighed a total of 1.840 kgs of finely curated Hydroponic Weed, the NCB statement read. During the follow-up action, officials of NCB apprehended a person identified as Adnan.

In another operation, the NCB seized 1.840kgs of hydroponic weed from Pune, said the official, adding a receiver identified as Adnan F was apprehended. In the third operation, the NCB seized 1.403 kgs of MDMA tablets (2917 tablets), he said. It is learnt that usage of dark web and cryptocurrency is being investigated to trace out remaining associates and other assets evolved from drug money.