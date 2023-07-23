Nagpur (Maharashtra): A city-based businessman lost a staggering Rs 58 crore in online gambling and the investigation led to the recovery of Rs 17 crore in cash besides 14 kilograms of gold from the house of the person, who allegedly duped him, police said on Saturday, July 22.

The alleged bookie Anant alias Sontu Navratan Jain, who had created the online gambling platform, is suspected to have fled to Dubai a day before the raid at his residence in Gondia, 160 kilometres from Nagpur.

According to Nagpur Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, Jain apparently convinced the complainant -- a businessman -- to explore online gambling as a lucrative avenue for earning money. "Initially hesitant, the businessman succumbed to Jain's persuasion and transferred Rs 8 lakh through a hawala agent," the top cop said.

Also read: Bihar police seek ban on over 100 gambling, gaming and illegal loan apps

Kumar said that Jain provided the businessman with a link on WhatsApp to open an online gambling account. "The businessman found Rs eight lakh deposited in the account and began gambling. After initial success, the businessman's fortunes took a drastic downturn as he lost a whopping Rs 58 crore while winning only around Rs 5 crore," the police commissioner elaborated.

According to the Nagpur Police chief, the businessman, whose identity has been withheld, then grew suspicious as he was mostly losing and demanded his money back, but Jain refused. "The businessman lodged a complaint with the cyber police, leading to the registration of a case of fraud under the Indian Penal Code. Police raided Jain's residence in Gondia on Saturday, July 22," the commissioner said.

The cops recovered Rs 17 crore in cash, 14 kilograms of gold in the form of gold biscuits and jewellery and 200 kilograms of silver at the house. Jain, however, gave the police the slip.

Another senior police official, probing the case, said that it is suspected that Jain has escaped to Dubai. He added that the total value of the seized assets was yet to be ascertained by the cops.

Also read: 83 Indian gamblers, including Chikoti Praveen of Hyderabad, arrested in Thailand