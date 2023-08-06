Mumbai (Maharashtra): A call threatening serial bomb blasts in a train was received at the Mumbai Police control room this morning. The Mumbai Police said "Police control room received a threat call from a man. The caller told the Police that serial blasts will take place on a local train in Mumbai."

Later, the Mumbai Police arrested the caller from the suburban Juhu area. The Mumbai Police had on Saturday received a call threatening to conduct bomb blasts at the domestic and international airports in Mumbai and Delhi. The police registered a case under sections 503 (2) and 505 (1) at the Sahar Police Station in this connection.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police said that the caller claimed to be speaking from the suburban Vile Parle area, then switched off his phone. "The Police were investigating the matter," it said.

Mumbai has witnessed a series of bomb blasts since 1993. It was a 'Black Friday' on March 12, 1993, when the megacity was rocked by bomb blasts at 12 places, which claimed the lives of at least 257 people and left 1,400 persons injured. The country's financial capital then witnessed seven bomb blasts on local trains in 2006, which killed at least 209 people. The metropolis was then rocked by a terror attack in 2008, which left at least 174 dead, including 20 security force personnel.

The local train, which runs on four lines - Western, Central, Harbour, and Trans Harbour, is the lifeline of the city and every day is used by at least 75 lakh passengers. (With ANI inputs)

