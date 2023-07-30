Raigad (Maharashtra) : A moving tanker caught fire near Kashedi Ghat in Poladpur Taluka of Maharashtra's Raigarh district late on Saturday evening. On receiving information about the incident, the Police and the fire department officials reached the spot after the fire occurred. Immediate efforts were launched to put out the fire, sources said.

As a result of this blaze in the middle of the road, the traffic up to one kilometre was halted on both sides, Raigad police said. As soon as the information about the fire was received, vehicles coming from both directions of the road were stopped one kilometre away from the spot, an ANI report said.

The Raigad Police said that the moving oil tanker caught fire near Kashedi Ghat in Poladpur Taluka of Raigad district, late on July 29th night. No casualties were reported. The fire has been doused and the traffic on the highway has been opened again after restoring normalcy. The reason for the fire is still not known. The driver of the oil tanker has escaped from the fire mishap. The Police authorities launched a probe into the incident and gathering details about the owners of the oil tanker. They were checking whether the oil tanker had the necessary permits.