MAHARASHTRA MNS LEADER 8 OTHERS BOOKED FOR BURNING AURANGZEBS EFFIGY IN KOLHAPUR VIOLENCE

Mumbai (Maharashtra): An FIR has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande and 8 others under Maharashtra police act 37, 135, for burning an effigy of Aurangzeb in the aftermath of Kolhapur violence, said Mumbai Police on Thursday.

"A total of 36 people have been arrested on the charges of rioting, damaging public property and for unlawful assembly, over the clash that broke out yesterday between the members of some Hindu organisations and Police in Maharashtra's Kolhapur," said SP Mahendra Pandit on Thursday.

Amid heavy deployment of security forces to maintain law and order situation in the area, the situation is getting back to normal since Wednesday. Kolhapur Suprindent of Police (SP) Mahendra Pandit informed that the situation at the disputed areas is returning to normalcy. However, the security has been tighten to avoid any occurance of clash.

"The situation of Kolhapur city and district has become normal since yesterday afternoon. 4 SRPF company, 300 Police constables and 60 officers deployed...," said Kolhapur SP Mahendra Pandit.

A curfew was imposed in Kolhapur on Wednesday following the violent clashes that broke out between two groups after which Police resorted lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. The clashes broke out as a result of a 'WhatsApp status' with a reference to Aurangzeb put up by three youngsters yesterday. Police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

On the other hand, reacting to violence Uddhav Thackeray faction MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said, "...As per my knowledge, people of Kolhapur were not involved in this clash. People from outside Kolhapur were brought in to disturb the situation...Why is this happening again and again ever since your government came to power? You speak of Hindutva. Is your Hindutva so weak that it gets threatened when someone puts up someone's photo?...Do you need Aurangzeb to win the elections? Bajrang Bali didn't help you in Karnataka. So, you need Aurangzeb in Maharashtra..."

While tension simmers over the objectionable posts Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed supporters of the erstwhile Mughal ruler. "Suddenly, in some districts of Maharashtra, sons of Aurangzeb took birth. They keep the status of Aurangzeb and show their posters. Because of this, there are tensions. Questions arise, where do these sons of Aurangzeb come from? Who are behind this? We will find this out," said Fadnavis while talking to ANI in Nagpur. (ANI)