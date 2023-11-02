Maharashtra MLAs' protest demanding Maratha reservation continues on 3rd straightday
Published: 2 hours ago
Maharashtra MLAs' protest demanding Maratha reservation continues on 3rd straightday
Published: 2 hours ago
Mumbai: Amid strong protests demanding Maratha reservation in Maharashtra, state MLAs continued their agitation on the third straight day in capital Mumbai to press for their demands. The Maharashtra MLAs blocked traffic in the city to press for their demand of Maratha reservation. MLAs of all parties are protesting in Maharashtra to demand reservation for the Marathas.
The protesting MLAs have also threatened to hold a sit-in outside the Wankhede Stadium where a World Cup match is going on between India and Sri Lanka. Police have been put on alert to foil the proposed protest and ensure a smooth flow of traffic by removing all the MLAs from the road. Reports said that some of the protesting MLAs have been detained by the police.
Also read: Maratha quota row: Unanimous resolution passed after all-party meeting, activist Jarange asked to withdraw indefinite fast
MLA Rohit Pawar said that the ongoing protest signified that there was a lack of communication between the protesting MLAs and the BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) coalition government. “There will be no solution without discussion. The government should hold a special session of the assembly and discuss it,” Pawar said.
MLA Rohit Pawar said that the government should hold discussion with the MLAs to sort the matter. Meanwhile, MLA Manoj Jarange Patil's agitation entered the ninth day to press for his demand in favour of Maratha reservation. Jarange Patil is adamant about giving Kunbi certificates to Marathas only. The state government delegation is expected to meet Jarange Patil and seek an end to the agitation.
Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP State President Chandrashekhar Bawankule are expected to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah amid intensifying protests demanding Maratha reservation in the state. Law and order situation in the state and situation aggravated by Maratha reservation are likely to be discussed during the high level meeting.