Thane (Maharashtra): At least five people died and two others injured here after a lift collapsed. The incident took place at Runwal Garden, beside Narayani School, Highland Park in Balkum, an official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said.

According to the information received, the local police rushed to the spot. It is understood that waterproofing work was going on in the newly constructed building.

(This is a breaking story and more details are awaited).

