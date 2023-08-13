Thane (Maharashtra) : The administration of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, Thane, have again found themselves in the midst of controversy. At least 17 patients have died in this hospital in just 12 hours. Of them, 12 patients died in intensive care unit (ICU). There has been huge chaos in hospital administration, insufficient manpower and doctors and a huge increase in the number of patients.

As a result, many people lost their lives in a single night. The hospital administration has also confirmed this and said that some of the patients died after they came from private hospitals at the last moment. Some of them were over 80 years of age. But since the closure of the civil hospital, all the patients from Thane district are coming here, so there is a shortage of doctors and medical facilities.

About 5 people died in the same hospital on August 10 in a single day. At that time, MLA Jitendra Awad and leaders of other parties went to the hospital and protested.

Once again, there has been a stir since 17 people died in this hospital from 10.30 pm to 8.30 am. Thane district is the chief minister's stronghold. Thane Municipal Corporation is under the control of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Therefore, the deaths in Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital have raised concerns among the leaders and cadres of Shiv Sena (Shinde group).

A few months ago, suspension action was taken against the dean of Kalwa Hospital after an inspection. For the past few days, due to the transfer of the civil hospital and the increase in the number of patients in the Kalwa hospital, the administration is under stress. Earlier, Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis performed Bhumi Pujan for Super Specialty Cancer Hospital in Thane.

Also, after demolishing the building of the district general hospital, a multispecialty hospital is being constructed at that place. At the same time, there is criticism that the oldest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital has been neglected.