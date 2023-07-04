Dhule (Maharashtra): At least nine people were killed and 27 others injured in a freak road accident, involving a container, two-wheelers, and cars, that occurred on Tuesday on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway in the Dhule district, police said.

Dhule Superintendent of Police (SP) Sanjay Barkund confirmed to ETV Bharat that four men, two women, and three children were among the deceased. "The injured were admitted to different hospitals in Shirpur and Dhule. The Mumbai-Agra National Highway was blocked for a while but now the traffic movement has been restored," the SP said.

According to another senior police official, the mishap took place at the Palasner village on the border of Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in Dhule district. He said that a speeding container loaded with gravel rammed into a car from behind as the driver lost control of it. Then the container also hit three to four other vehicles, including motorcycles and cars, and then rammed into a roadside hotel.

On Saturday, July 1, 26 people were charred to death after a bus they were travelling in, caught fire in the Buldhana district on the Samruddhi Mahamarg. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had expressed grief over the horrific accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs five lakhs each for the kin of the deceased.