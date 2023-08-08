MAHARASHTRA MAN HELD FOR TRYING TO MOLEST WOMAN THROW HER OUT OF TRAIN

Mumbai (Maharashtra): A 32-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to molest a woman passenger and throw her out of a moving train, Railway Police said on Tuesday.

According to the Railway Police, the incident took place inside the Mumbai-bound Udyan Express at the suburban Dadar Railway Station area at around 8.30 pm on Sunday. "The accused has been identified as Manoj Chowdhary. The woman, was travelling from Pune to Mumbai, when the accused, tried to steal her bag, molest her and throw her out of the moving train, which was coming from Bengaluru," a senior Railway Police Force official said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Indian Railway Act was registered in this connection following a complaint by the victim. "We examined the CCTV footage and later arrested the accused. We are further investigating the matter," said Smita Dhakane of the Dadar Railway Police Station.

Raising the safety alarm on moving trains once again, a woman was allegedly raped onboard Alipurduar-bound Sifang Express on Saturday afternoon. Following a complaint, the two accused youths, Nainal Abdul (25) and Mainul Haq (26), who threatened to throw the woman's child if she didn't give in, were apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP). The incident occurred last Saturday afternoon while the housewife was travelling to Alipurduar with her child. The train had reached Fakiragram in Assam, and most passengers had disembarked, leaving the compartments nearly empty. With no security guards present and the train moving without any stoppage between Fakiragram and Alipurduar Junction, the two accused saw an opportunity and acted on it.

