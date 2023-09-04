Amravati (Maharashtra): A man was arrested for allegedly killing his mother and brother by administering saline laced with the poisonous drug in Maharashtra's Amravati, the police said on Monday. The decomposed bodies of the deceased were found in a bed box at their house in the Shivajinagar area in Morshi town of the district on September 1. According to the police, the accused identified as Saurabh Ganesh Kapse (24) suspected his mother's fidelity and hatched a conspiracy to eliminate his mother and brother.

According to local crime branch police Kiran Waghmare, Saurabh, who works in the Electricity Department on a contract basis, has many friends. With the intention to kill his mother and brother, he purchased a poisonous drug from the medical store and he ordered another drug online. On August 23, Saurabh brought Datura seeds and fed his mother Neelima Ganesh Kapse (45) and brother Ayush Ganesh Kapse (22) by adding it to their food. As their health deteriorated, he took them to a hospital and after recovering they were discharged.

Later, he asked one of his friends to administer saline and when his friend went to his home, Saurabh, who was waiting for an opportunity, mixed the poisonous drug with the saline after being confirmed about his mother and brother's death, the next morning, Saurabh packed the bodies in a plastic bag and kept them in the bed box. After placing a blanket and a sheet on it, he locked the back door of the house and fled the spot, Waghmare said.

After committing the heinous crime, he fled to Hyderabad withdrawing Rs 1.5 lakhs from his mother's bank account and stayed at a hotel posing himself as Akash Rahate. He also created a fake Aadhaar card in the name of Akash Rahate. Tracing the location of the accused, the police found that Saurabh was hiding in Hyderabad and arrested him. The police revealed that Saurabh's mental condition was not good and he had suicidal tendencies. The police registered a case and took up an investigation.