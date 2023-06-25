Sangli (Maharashtra): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday will address a meeting of the Congress party titled 'Mahanirdhar Melava' in the Sangli district of western Maharashtra. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will be felicitated on the occasion. Recently, under the leadership of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, who is now the Deputy Chief Minister, the Congress stormed to power in the southern state after the Assembly polls.

Office bearers of the Sangli District Congress Committee said that this is the first felicitation ceremony of Siddaramaiah in Maharashtra after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister. Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee chief Nana Patole, former Maharashtra CM and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan, and former Maharashtra minister Balasaheb Thorat will also take part in the meeting.

Several other Congress leaders from Maharashtra and Karnataka are also expected to take part in the meeting. The meeting, convened by former Maharashtra Minister and Congress leader Vishwajit Kadam, will take place at the Rajmati Stadium. Local Congress workers have completed all the preparations for the meeting and are early waiting to hear Siddaramaiah. A rally will also be taken out and the Karnataka CM will also be a part of it. Several ministers from the Karnataka government will also be part of the meeting and the rally.

On Saturday, June 24, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, known for his bold decisions against blind beliefs and superstitions, made his entry and exit through the south door of his office at Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha which had been long closed for "Vastu reasons". Sources from the Chief Minister's Office said that earlier CMs feared entering through the door as 'Vastu' experts maintained that movement through this door would affect their political careers.

