Ratnagiri (Maharashtra): As many as 20 hand-made bombs were recovered from a person in Palgad village of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on Friday, police said. One Ramesh Pawar has been arrested and he will be presented before a local court, they added.

"Upon receiving information, we raided a specific place in the Palgad village on Friday and recovered the bombs. The bombs were kept inside a bag. We have also arrested the accused Ramesh Pawar. A case been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)," a police official from the Dapoli police station said. According to the officer, a bomb-detection squad has been called on the spot. "The matter was being thoroughly investigated and cops could unearth a bomb-making racket in the neighbouring Raigad district," added the police official.

Earlier, the police had recovered five live bombs along the road between Soveli and Visapur near GAIL Company premises in Dapoli tehsil of Ratnagiri district. The cops are still investigating this incident. Police had also recovered a cache of village bombs from a house of a person in Bharne Naka in Khed tehsil. The police had further claimed that the bombs was used to hunt wild animals. At that time, the police had found over 80 bombs in the house of the accused.

