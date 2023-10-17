Thane: Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Tuesday said a decision to be taken by the state government on Maratha reservation will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange and at the same time it won't affect other sections.

He alleged the Maratha community lost the reservation due to former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's "incompetency". Jarange, who had observed a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education under the OBC category, has given the state government time till October 24 to take appropriate action.

"The state government will take such a decision on the reservation for Marathas that it will be agreeable to activist Manoj Jarange and at the same time it won't affect other sections," Bawankule told reporters here. He said decisions finalised during a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and representatives of people on the Maratha quota issue will be implemented accordingly.

Responding to a query, Bawankule said leaders of 'Mahayuti'— comprising ruling BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP (Ajit Pawar group) and 11 other constituents — will decide about sharing of seats for the 2024 Lok Sabha and Maharashtra assembly elections, which will be vetted by the central parliamentary board of the BJP.

"We will work to ensure the victory of candidates irrespective of the seats they contest under Mahayuti," he added. The BJP leader said Mahayuti is eying 51 per cent of vote share in elections and the victory of 225 MLAs and 45 MPs in Maharashtra. He said there may be friendly fights in some cases (among Mahayuti members) during elections to local bodies.

Bawankule said the BJP is preparing a "Mahavijay 2024" plan wherein 600 "super warriors" of the party will reach 3,50,000 houses to explain the work done by the Modi government at the Centre in the last 9 years and various measures taken by the Shiv Sena-BJP government in the state.