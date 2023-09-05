Mumbai (Maharashtra) : The Maharashtra government on Monday tendered an apology for the lathicharge during a protest over Maratha reservation in Jalna and appealed for peace. But Opposition leaders condemned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led state government and demanded his resignation.

"Lathicharge by police was not right. I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Also, a meeting was called with Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil for discussion on the matter, the Deputy CM's office informed.

CM Shinde said, "We held a high-level meeting on the Maratha reservation. I have already spoken to protesters and we will resolve this issue systematically. Our government is serious about resolving the issues related to the Maratha reservation," Shinde said. The meeting of the Maharashtra Cabinet sub-committee on Maratha Reservation took place at 12 pm. The CM and both the Deputy CMs were present at the meeting.

He further said that State Minister Girish Mahajan and other ministers will go (to Jalna) for discussions. "We can resolve this issue only through discussions. The state government is working seriously on their (Maratha community) demands," he added. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that what happened in Jalna for the Maratha Reservation protest is unfortunate. "Under Chair of CM Sub-Committee meeting happened for Maratha Reservation. I appeal not to take law and order in hand. Protest should be stopped, do protest peacefully," Pawar said.

After the meeting with CM Shinde, Deputy CM Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, Maratha agitation leader Manoj Jarange Patil said, "I have had a conversation with the CM, and he has assured that he will take a positive decision." Jarange Patil has undertaken umpteen agitations seeking reservations for the Maratha community. Amid tension in Maharashtra's Jalna because of the lathi charge on protestors over the Maratha reservation, several Opposition leaders launched an attack on the Maharashtra government and demanded resignation from State government. (ANI)