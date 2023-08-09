MAHARASHTRA GIRL HATCHES A PLAN TO KILL FATHER TO REMOVE OBSTACLES IN LOVE MARRIAGE HELD

Solapur (Maharashtra): A girl decided to kill her father because he would not give a go-ahead for her "love marriage", police said on Wednesday. The girl gave Rs 60,000 to four persons and asked them to chop off her father's legs.

The Madha Police conducted a thorough investigation, following which the girl, her boyfriend and the four persons, whom the girl had given money, were arrested, a senior police official said. The girl has been identified as Sakshi Shah, while her boyfriend has been identified as Chaitanya. The incident took place at Vadachi Wadi.

Also read: Tushar Gandhi claims Mumbai police detained him on way to commemorate Quit India Day, later allowed to go

A senior police official said that Mahendra Shah, a trader, was allegedly assaulted by the four people after Sakshi hatched the plan to eliminate her father. "Sakshi had gone to Pune. She returned to Shetfal village by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation Bus (MSRTC) on August 7 evening. Mahendra Shah had gone to pick her up in his car. While the duo was returning home, the girl alighted from the car, saying she had to attend a nature's call," the police official added.

According to the official, Mahendra Shah waited in his car. "At the same time, four birk-borne persons, who had taken money from Sakshi, came to the car and assaulted Mahendra Shah and fled from the spot. The passerby immediately admitted Mahendra Shah to a nearby hospital, due to which his life was saved," the police official said.

Following a complaint by Mahendra Shah, the Madha Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and then apprehended six persons, including Sakshi.

Also read: Lawyer shot dead by bike-borne assailants on AMU campus in Uttar Pradesh