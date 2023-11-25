MAHARASHTRA GANGSTER BACHKANA AMONG TWO ARRESTED BY CRIME BRANCH FOR KIDNAPPING BUILDER DEMANDING RS 10 CRORE RANSOM FROM FAMILY

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Crime Branch on Friday arrested two gangsters including gangster Yusuf Qadri alias Bachkana for allegedly kidnapping a builder and demanding Rs 10 Crore as ransom from his family, sources said. It is learnt that Bachkana along with his accomplice Naushad was arrested by the Crime Branch on Friday evening.

In the meantime, the Anti Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch rescued the builder from Mankhurd Dumping Ground on Friday evening itself where we was allegedly confined and beaten up by the accused. The Builder Hifjul Rahman was Admitted to the hospital after he was rescued by the Police. Police have also registered FIR against gangster Yusuf Qadri Alias Bachkana and Naushad under sections 364 ( A ) 384, 120 ( B ) in Byculla Police Station.

According to the victim's son, his father Hifjul Rahman was called to the Mazgaon area by a business partner recently. He said on the 23rd at around 10:30 PM, he and his father were on way to Mazgaon. While they were on way, two men traveling in a red colored car took his father away after which his father's phone was switched off.

The victim's son that he received a WhatsApp call at around 1:20 PM. The caller on the other side told the victim's son that he had kidnapped his father and sought Rs 10 crore as ransom. “We recorded that call from another mobile phone. The caller demanded Rs 10 crore as he would not release my father unless he got the money,” he said.