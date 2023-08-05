MAHARASHTRA FRAUDSTER POSING AS NASA SCIENTIST DUPES 111 JOB ASPIRANTS OF OVER RS 5 CRORE IN NAGPUR CASE REGISTERED

Nagpur: A murder accused man in Maharashtra's Nagpur has allegedly duped at least 111 gullible job aspirants of crores of rupees on the pretext of getting them jobs in the Regional Remote Sensing Center (RRSC) Nagpur while posing as a scientist working in the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in the US.

A case has been registered in this regard after receiving a aomplaint at the Economic Offenses Branch of the Nagpur Crime Branch. The accused has been identified as Omkar Mahendra Talmale. In the complaint lodged with the police, the complainants said that the accused lured 111 of them by promising them high paying jobs in the RRSC Nagpur.

As per the complainants, accused Omkar Mahendra Talmale told them that he is working as a junior scientist in NASA. Omkar said in Regional Remote Sensing Center Nagpur (RRSC) there were a large number of office staff vacancies to be filled. Ashwin Arvind Wankhede, one of the complainants said that he and accused Omkar Talmale were acquaintances.

Omkar had told Ashwin that he is working in NASA and the RRSC Nagpur was in need of office staff. Ashwin said that accused Omkar then demanded Rs 2 lakh from him. Hoping to get a job, Ashwin deposited the money into Omkar's bank account. In a similar modus operandi, the accused duped 111 job aspirants of over Rs 5.31 crore by promising them to get them a job in NASA, police said.

However when the victims approached the RRSC at Nagpur office, they realized that they had been defrauded by the serial fraudster.