MAHARASHTRA FOUR KILLED AS CAR COLLIDES WITH CONTAINER TRUCK ON MUMBAI AGRA HIGHWAY

Mumbai: Four persons were killed after their car collided with a container truck on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Maharashtra's Nashik on Monday, police said.

The accident took place at around 7 am in front of Namokar shrine near Chandwad on Mumbai-Agra highway in Nashik. All four succumbed to their injuries on the spot. Preliminary investigations have revealed that the car was travelling from Nashik to Dhule and rammed into the container truck from behind. The deceased were residents of Dhule district. The identity of the victims could not be ascertained till now, police said.

On receiving information about the accident, the Vadner Bhairav Police and Soma Tollways Company teams reached the spot. Police said that the impact of the collision was so severe that the car had been crushed badly.

Following the accident, the highway was blocked for some time leading to a severe traffic congestion in the area. The vehicles were found queuing up on both sides of the highway during the busy office hours. Later, the car was removed with the help of a crane and traffic movement became regularised. Police said that the matter is being investigated and efforts are on to probe as to how the accident took place.

This came a day after seven persons from Telangana met with an accident on the Amaravati-Chikhaldara road on Sunday. Four passengers died on the spot, two were taken to the hospital and one could not be traced after their Maruti Ertiga car lost control due to heavy rainfall and fell into a gorge near Madki village.

