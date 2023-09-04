Mumbai (Maharashtra) : A 23-year-old air hostess's body was found suspiciously in a residential flat in Mumbai. She was a trainee air hostess whose body was found in her flat in Marol area of Maharashtra capital city this morning, police said. The young lady had recently been selected as air hostess. A case has been registered in Powai police station in this regard.

The name of the deceased is Rupal Ogrey and preliminary information is being received that she is from Raipur. According to the Powai police, the dead body of a 23-year-old girl was found in her flat with her throat slit. The young woman lived in Marol area, which is two kilometers away from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The girl's parents tried to contact her by calling her mobile phone. But as she was not picking up the phone, she called Rupal's friend on her mobile phone and asked her to inquire about their daughter. Following this, Rupal's friend went to her flat. She did not open the door though her friend rang the bell. Later, Rupal's flat was found locked from inside and the door was broken.

As Rupal was dead, the police was informed about this. Police are checking the CCTV footage and the dead girl's phone for further investigation. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalavde, the body of the 23-year-old girl was found in a suspicious condition at NG Housing Society on Marwah Road in Powai.

Four teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police are investigating the purported murder. Rupal's sister and her friends also stay in her apartment. When the police asked them, they said that they were out of Mumbai. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for post-mortem, added the police. A probe is underway.

