MAHARASHTRA FAMED LALBAGHCHA RAJA IMMERSED AFTER 22 HOUR PROCESSION

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The famed 'Lalbaughcha Raja' was immersed in the Arabian Sea off Girgaon Chowpatty in south Mumbai after a 22-hour-long procession.

Following this, the immersion procession, which started on Thursday morning, was completed at around 9.30 a.m. on Friday. This morning between nine o'clock, devotees bid adieu to 'Lalbaghcha Raja'.

Officials of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai informed that over 35,000 idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in Mumbai. Of these, 20,1951 idols were immersed in natural water sources. This includes 1,019 idols of Ganesh Mandals and 18,772 household idols.

On Friday morning, the immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesh was delayed due to a high tide in the sea. A large crowd of Ganesha devotees was also seen at Juhu, Dadar and Girgaon Chowpatty.

Volunteer dies due to lightning strike: Meanwhile, in a shocking incident, a 16-year-old died after being struck by lightning at the Juhu beach. He was rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital, but doctors declared him dead upon arrival. Barring this one incident, no untoward incident occurred during the immersion in the megacity.

Meanwhile, in Pune, the famed Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati was immersed in the Mutha river on Thursday late evening. Hundreds of devotees thronged the streets of Pune and took part in the immersion procession. The procession started from the Lokkmayna Tilak Mandai at around 10 a.m. on Thursday in the presence of Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil.