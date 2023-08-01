Pune: Dressed in black, Maharashtra Congress leaders on Tuesday staged a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state over Manipur violence. The protest was led by Congress MLAs Ravindra Dhangekar and Congress leader Mohan Joshi at Abhinav Chowk in Pune. Speaking to the media on the occasion, MLA Ravindra Dhangekar alleged that they were being detained using force by the police.

“They (government) are trying to suppress us by using the police. Narendra Modi is not the Prime Minister of the country but the Crime Minister,” Dhangekar said while holding posters reading 'Modi Go Back' in protest against PM Modi's visit. Dhangekar and Mohan Joshi also accused the Central government led by the BJP of failing in controlling violence in Manipur where two women were recently being paraded naked by a mob.

Also read: PM Modi conferred with Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune

Dhangekar and Joshi were seen wearing black clothes against PM Modi's visit. As the two tried to march in protest from Abhianv Chowk, police personnel deployed in the area in strength foiled the protest by detaining the Congress leaders. The Congress and opposition alliance had already announced their stand to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit.

Pertinently, Prime Minister in on a visit to Pune in Maharashtra where he was conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. The PM shared stage with NCP President Sharad Pawar raising eyebrows in the political quarters. PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects. PM Modi paid his gratitude to the trust for being conferred with the award.

“I pay homage to Lokmanya Tilak on his Punya Tithi. I will be in Pune today, where I will accept the Lokmanya Tilak National Award. I am indeed humbled that I have been conferred this award which is closely associated with the work of such a great personality of our history,” PM Modi said in a tweet.