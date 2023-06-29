Pandharpur (Maharashtra): 'Ashadhi Ekadashi' is being celebrated across Maharashtra on Thursday, June 29, including the holy town of Pandharpur in the Solapur district. Lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of Maharashtra have gathered in Pandharpur to offer prayers to Lord Vitthal at the famed 'Vittal Rukmini temple'. The pilgrims walk to the temple town from across the state.

In the wee hours of Thursday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his wife Lata Shinde offered prayers at the Pandharpur temple. The Chief Minister and his wife performed a 'Maha Pooja' at the Lord Vitthal temple on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. The CM, who was accompanied by his son Shrikant Shinde, who is an MP, and other family members, prayed for a good monsoon and happiness for farmers.

Pilgrims 56-year-old Bhausaheb Kale and his wife Mangal Kale (52), hailing from Nevasa in the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, performed the 'Maha Pooja' along with the Maharashtra Chief Minister. Ekanth Shinde in a Tweet in Marathi said, "The rains have just started in Maharashtra and this year's rainfall should be satisfactory and farmers of the state should be happy and satisfied. That's all I prayed at the feet of Lord Vitthal."

The CM also said that Rs 73 crore have been made available for the development of the temple premises in Pandharpur and everyone will be taken into confidence while drafting the plan. Maharashtra Ministers Girish Mahajan, Deepak Kesarkar, Suresh Khade, and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also worshipped Lord Vitthal and Goddess Rukmini at the ancient temple.

Lakhs of pilgrims also take a holy dip in the Chandrabhaga River to celebrate Ashadhi Ekadashi. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier inspected the facilities which are being provided to the pilgrims in Pandharpur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of 'Ashadhi Ekadashi'. "Wishing everyone a blessed Ashadhi Ekadashi. May this sacred day inspire us to embrace virtues of devotion, humility, and compassion in line with the Warkari tradition. With Bhagwan Vitthal’s blessings, may we always work together to build a happy, peaceful, and inclusive society," the PM said in a Tweet.

