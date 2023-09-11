Santara: One died and another was injured late on Sunday night after a clash broke out between two groups of people over a controversial post on social media forcing authorities to shut down the internet in Maharashtra's Satara district.

Sources said several vehicles were burnt and shops vandalised in clashes at Pusesavali (T.Khatav) village of Satara. The mob set ablaze vehicles, shops were set on fire and a place of worship of a community was vandalised.

Due to this incident, the internet service in the district has been suspended since Monday morning. A large number of police force has been deployed to bring the situation under control. The atmosphere in Pusesavli village was charged up for the last two days due to controversial posts on social media.

The deceased person, Noor Hasan Shikalgar, was the caretaker of a place of worship. His body has been brought to Satara Government Hospital for autopsy. One more person, who has been seriously injured in the clashes, is now undergoing treatment at a hospital. MP Udayanraje Bhosle, who rushed to Pusesavli on Monday morning, appealed for peace. He also interacted with the people of both communities. Meanwhile, the process of filing a case at Aundh police station in the riot case is on. Sources said the situation has been brought under control at the Khatav taluk of Pusesawali.