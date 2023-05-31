Mumbai: In yet another addition to the list of changing names of places that have relevance to Muslim identity, Maharashtra's Ahmednagar is set to be renamed Ahilya Nagar, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced at an event in Ahmednagar on Wednesday.

His announcement came minutes after his Deputy Devendra Fadnavis said that he would urge Shinde to change the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilyanagar. Fadnavis, Shinde and many state ministers were present in Ahmednagar to attend an event on the death anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar, the Holkar Queen of the Maratha Malwa kingdom who is known for building temples and 'dharamashalas' (public rest houses), throughout India.

"If Rajamata Ahilyadevi Holkar weren't there, Kashi wouldn't have remained. If she wasn't there, we wouldn't have temples of Lord Shiva. That's why people want Ahmednagar renamed Ahilyanagar. I am also going to request CM Eknath Shinde about the same," he said. The deputy CM called the ruling alliance of BJP and Shinde-led Shiv Sena a Hindutva government.

"We are the people who chant the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. We have created Sambhajinagar under your (Shinde's) leadership, we have created Dharashiv. I believe the chief minister is mawala' (soldier) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and thus Nagar (Ahmednagar) will be renamed Ahilyanagar," he said. In February, the Union home ministry approved a proposal by the Maharashtra government to change the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad cities to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv respectively.

The BJP had been demanding the renaming of the Ahmednagar district since the two other cities were renamed. BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, who was present in Wednesday's event, had earlier told news agency ANI, “Ahmednagar's name must be changed to Ahilya Nagar. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have changed the name of Aurangabad and Osmanabad after a demand raised by everyone. Following that people are also demanding of changing the name of Ahmednagar to Ahilya Nagar."

