Navi Mumbai: A youth has been allegedly killed by three miscreants who entered his village intending to steal chickens. According to police sources, the incident took place in the Shivkar village under the Panvel city police station area on March 29. They further revealed that the deceased has been identified as Vinay Patil (19) adding that all three accused have been arrested late on Saturday night and booked under Sections 215 and 302 of the IPC.

The thieves reached the Shivkar village at around 2 am at night to steal a chicken. As they were roaming around the village looking for chickens at around 2.30 am they noticed that the door of Vinay Patil's house was left unlocked.

Police said that the thieves entered Vinay's house with a knife and started looking for things to steal. However, Vinay suddenly woke up and challenged the thieves with an axe in hand. The thieves immediately fled from the spot and Vinay chased them.

However, the tables turned once Vinay confronted three outside. Amid a scuffle, the thieves severely injured Vinay with his own axe and fled from the spot when he collapsed. Police said that by that time it was dawn and Vinay's family members started looking for him when they did not find him in the house. They were finally able to find Vinay in critical condition and rushed him to a nearby hospital. However, he died during treatment, police said.

Following a complaint by Vinay's family members at the Panvel City Police Station an investigation was started and the three accused were finally nabbed from a bakery where they worked late on Saturday night, police said.