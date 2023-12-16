Thane (Maharashtra): A 26-year-old woman was severely injured when her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly tried to run her over with his car in Maharashtra's Thane district. The accused has been identified as Ashwajit Gaikwad. Speaking to ANI on the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said, "The incident took place around 4 a.m. on Monday near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the woman had gone to meet Ashwajit Gaikwad."

"An argument broke out between the victim, Ashwajeet Gaikwad and two other persons identified as Romil Patil and Sagar. The victim suffered injuries after the argument, and was admitted to the hospital, where the police recorded her statement. According to that, further action has been taken and a case has been registered against three accused under relevant sections," said the official.

Victim Priya Singh described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her grave injuries and said, "I had a four-and-a-half-year relationship with my boyfriend. We were completely in love with each other. I did not know earlier that he was married. Later, when I came to know, he told me that they (his wife and him) were not together anymore and that they had separated."

"He said that he wanted to marry me. I had been staying with him for a long time. When I went to meet him that night, he was with his wife. I was in shock when I went to talk to him, after which he got aggressive and we had a fight," she added.

The victim shared details and said, "Three bones in my right leg are broken. It has been operated on. From my left shoulder to my hips, I've had deep injuries. I cannot move my body. Four days ago, I went to file an FIR--the day all this happened. But no action was taken. Today, when I posted on social media, the police supported me."

"A case has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 338 (causing grievous hurt by an act endangering the life or personal safety of others), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) (against accused Ashwajeet Gaikwad, Romil Patil and Sagar). Further investigation is being done on the basis of the victim's statement," informed the DCP.

Sharing her information on the matter, victim Priya Singh's lawyer, Darshana Pawar, told ANI, "I met Priya in the morning. She is stable but the injuries are quite severe."

"As per the injuries, 307 (of IPC) should have been recorded, which has not been recorded. We have been requesting the investigating officers and police officers to take 307 and 356 on record. But, to date, they have not taken it. It's been more than four days. If they don't proceed, we will have to approach the High Court," stated the lawyer of the victim.

Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "The incident not only brings goosebumps to a person but also exposes many people who are in authority. The accused, who has committed the heinous crime, is the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha and his father is a very senior bureaucrat in Thane district."