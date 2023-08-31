MAHARASHTRA BOMBAY HC GRANTS BAIL TO 81 YEAR OLD ACCUSED OF MURDERING WIFE DAUGHTER

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The Bombay High Court has granted bail to 81-year-old Purshottam Singh Gandhak, who was accused of killing his wife and daughter, who were suffering from illness. Justice Makarand Karnik granted the bail to Purshottam Singh.

Purshottam Singh Gandhak is an ex-soldier, who fought in the 1971 Indo-Pak war and received bullets on his body. He killed his 81-year-old wife Jasbir Singh and 55-year-old daughter Kamaljit (55). While Jasbir was bedridden for 15 years, Kamaljit was disabled since birth and was suffering from 'autism spectrum disease'.

Purushottam Singh was arrested by Meghwadi police on February 11, 2022, after he murdered his wife and daughter on February 6, 2022. He killed his daughter because he could not see her suffering. The convict himself informed about the crime to his second daughter Gurbinder Kaur, who resided nearby.

Purshottam Singh Gandhak's trial is ongoing and he has been languishing in prison for one and a half years. His lawyer informed the High Court that his client was sick and did not want to die in prison. After hearing arguments, Justice Makarand Karnik granted the bail stating that the trial in the court would not start soon.

The case involving Purshottam Singh Gandhak is known as the Andheri double murder case.

