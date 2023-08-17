MAHARASHTRA BLACK MAGICIAN KILLED FOR FAILING TO SHOWER MONEY AS PROMISED 5 HELD

Amaravati (Maharashtra): A 65-year-old black magician was killed in Maharashtra's Amravati district after he failed to shower money as promised. Five persons were arrested in this regard from Nagpur yesterday.

The incident took place at Shivni Shet Shivara in Chandur railway taluk of Amravati district on August 15. The people who had approached the black magician in hope of becoming weathy became enraged when he did not shower money despite being paid for it.

The deceased, identified as Ramesh Meshram, a resident of Milind Nagar area of Chandur railway town, used to lure people by saying that he would shower money on them by performing Aghori Puja. The five accused namely Baburao Meshram (45), Akram Yakub (23), Kamlakar Charpe (44), Rajesh Yesansure (28) and Mayur Madgilwar (26), hailed from Nagpur and had approached the black magician.

On Wednesday evening, Meshram offered the puja in a field in Shivni with all five sitting in front of him. These people believed that money would be showered on them after the Aghori Puja. But, when no such incident occurred for a long time after the puja, they started questioning the black magician. They demanded that the money that they had paid for organising the puja be returned to them.

This led to a verbal argument. During which, Meshram threatened of performing witchcraft on them. Taken aback by Meshram's threats, the five were initially scared but before the black magician could act, the accused beat him up. They hit Meshram's head with the shovel following which, he fell on the floor. Seeing this, the accused fled from the spot.

According to the police, Meshram was found dead in a hut in Shet Shivara in Shivni. His son Ujwal filed a complaint in Chandur Railway Police Station on the night of August 15. A team of local crime branch along with Chandur railway police initiated an investigation.

While investigating the case, police found that Meshram had a large number of devotees who blindly trusted him and believed that he would make them weathy. Police interrogated several people who were in contact with Meshram. After examining his mobile phone, police learnt that five persons from Nagpur had come to meet him. A team of local crime branch reached Nagpur and arrested the accused on Wednesday.

Also Read: Villagers tie couple to tree, beat them for practising 'black magic' in Telangana

Local crime branch police inspector Kiran Wankhade said that the accused have confessed to their crime.