MAHARASHTRA ATS FILES CHARGE SHEET IN DRDO SCIENTIST ESPIONAGE CASE

Pune: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of the Maharashtra police has filed a 1,837-page chargesheet against tainted DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar arrested in May this year for allegedly sharing classified information on Defence system and robotic equipment for the Indian Army with a female Pakistani intelligence operative.

The charge sheet was submitted in a special court by the ATS on Jun. 30. Kurulkar, who was the director of one of the labs of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Pune was arrested on May 3 under the Official Secrets Act and is lodged Yerwada jail in Pune on judicial custody. As per the ATS charge sheet, Kurulkar, was in contact with the Pakistani intelligence agent from June 2022 to December 2022.

Also read: Pak intelligence officer in touch with DRDO scientist had also contacted IAF corporal: Maha ATS

The Pakistani agent used the name 'Zara Dasgupta' and Juhi Arora on WhatsApp as well as voice and video calls. It is learnt that 'Dasgupta' claimed to be a software engineer based in the UK and befriended Kurulkar by sending him obscene messages and videos. The IP address of the woman has been traced by the ATS to Pakistan.

The ATS said that the Pakistani agent tried to get classified and sensitive information regarding Brahmos missile Launcher, Agni Missile Launcher and Military equipment, among others. "Kurulkar, who was attracted to her, stored the classified and sensitive information of DRDO on his personal phone and then allegedly shared it with Zara," the chargesheet said.

Just before the DRDO initiated an internal probe after his activities were found to be suspicious, Kurulkar is said to have blocked Zara's number in Feb. this year. He soon received a WhatsApp message from another unknown Indian number, asking 'Why you blocked my number?', the ATS sources said.