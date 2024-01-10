Mumbai/Pune (Maharashtra) : Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said his party will challenge in the Supreme Court the ruling of Maharashtra assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar that CM Shinde-led faction as the 'real Shiv Sena' in the House.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said that what has been done to the party founded by Bal Thackeray was cruel and it would remain a black day for the entire Marathi population. He said that their party would not accept the order of the Assembly Speaker as it was received from the BJP leadership in New Delhi but not based on the laws of the land.

Sanjay Raut further launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying that that the saffron party has been bent on destroying the Balasaheb Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena. He accused Speaker Rahul Narwekar of following the orders from Delhi and the people of Maharashtra will not spare such leaders. The Speaker's order is part of a conspiracy hatched in Delhi and this will be contested in the apex court, he said.

In his reaction on the issue, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar expressed his disapproval and said that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray would have to approach the Supreme Court of India for getting justice on this issue. Sharad Pawar said that Uddhav Thackeray has been hopeful of getting justice in the top court.

Meanwhile, Former Maharashtra CM and UBT (Shiv Sena) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the people of the state do not accept this decision.

"...I think he (speaker Rahul Narvekar) did not understand his responsibilities. Supreme Court provided a framework to be followed and even accepted our nomination of Chief Whip. I think the decision was beyond his understanding. Now we will see if the tribunal is above the Supreme Court...The people of the state do not accept this decision," Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

UBT (Shiv Sena) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the verdict of the tribunal has murdered democracy. "Never seen a more shameless verdict of the tribunal that has murdered democracy. It is evident that the regime of 'gaddars' are against the constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. They want to re write the constitution to finish democracy.

"Today the verdict has officially killed democracy in our state and the principals and pillars of the constitution. We will fight to restore democracy and to protect the nation’s Constitution given to us by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. This verdict wasn’t only about Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. This is about our country’s constitution and democracy. We hope the Hon’ble Supreme Court will ensure that there will be protection for the Constitution and Democracy, against this disgraceful political fixed game," Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

NCP-Sharad Pawar faction leader Jitendra Awhad termed the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker's decision as undemocratic. "...The decision taken by the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker was undemocratic...The people of Maharashtra understand they want to finish the parties & their leaders. The people of Maharashtra will not tolerate this..."

Responding to Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said, "...Every citizen of India has the right to approach the Supreme Court & High Court. However, just because you approach the court does not mean that the order passed by the Speaker is overturned, you have to establish that it is illegal or untenable in the eyes of the law. Your baseless allocations do not substantiate that..."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde asserted that numbers are important in democracy, and the Shiv Sena led by him has the numbers as against the rival faction led by Uddhav Thackeray. Shinde also said that the party chief's individual opinion cannot be the opinion of the entire party. "Even the Election Commission of India allotted the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena to his party," he noted.

The MLAs who have not been disqualified as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Abdul Sattar, Sandipan Bhumre, Sanjay Shirsat, Tanaji Sawant, Yamini Jadhav

Chimanrao Patil, Bharat Gogawle, Lata Sonawane, Prakash Surve, Balaji Kinikar, Anil Babar, Mahesh Shinde, Sanjay Raimulkar, Ramesh Bornare, and Balaji Kalyankar.