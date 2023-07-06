Mumbai (Maharashtra): Amid the ongoing crisis in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Thursday rubbished reports about him extending support to the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party government in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra Congress Committee met on Thursday afternoon to discuss the political situation in the state after Ajit Pawar orchestrated a coup and joined the Eknath Shinde-led government. The Congress leaders also were to discuss the issue of the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly.

"I attended the Congress core committee meeting. I don't know who is spreading rumours about me," Ashok Chavan, a former Maharashtra Chief Minister, was quoted as saying news agency ANI. According to Chavan, who hails from Nanded district, he had some pre-scheduled meetings, so he left the Congress committee meeting early.

Meanwhile, in another political development, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Abhijeet Panse met Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut at 'Saamana' office in Prabhadevi. Panse said that it was a courtesy call. Sources said that post the meeting, Sanjay Raut went to 'Matoshree' in suburban Bandra, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, while Panse drove to 'Shivtirth', the residence of MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

On Sunday last, Ajit Pawar, nephew of Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar led a rebellion against his uncle. 63-year-old Ajit Pawar was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, while eight other rebel NCP MLAs took oath as Maharashtra Ministers. Following the revolt by Ajit Pawar, MNS workers put up hoardings near Shiv Sena Bhawan urging the Thackeray brothers - Uddhav and Raj to reunite.

