MAHARASHTRA AMUL UTTERLY BUTTERLY GIRL CREATOR SYLVESTER DACUNHA DIES

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The creator of Amul's 'Utterly Butterly Girl' - Sylvester daCunha died in Mumbai. The 'Utterly Butterly Girl of Amul' has struck a chord with millions of Indians. daCunha was the founder of daCunha Communications.

The news of his demise was shared by Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (AMUL) Managing Director Jayan Mehta through a Tweet. "Very sorry to inform you about the sad demise of Shri Sylvester daCunha, Chairman of daCunha Communications last night in Mumbai. A doyen of the Indian advertising industry who was associated with AMUL since the 1960s. The AMUL family joins in mourning this sad loss," Jayan Mehta said.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien paid tribute daCunha while calling him an advertising legend. "Sylvester daCunha, advertising legend, the genius behind the iconic 'Amul Girl', met his Great Creator In The Sky. Much respect and admiration. Here's one of my favourites from 2021. Pay tribute to Mr daCunha by sharing your most loved Amul ad," O'Brien said in Tweet while sharing an AMUL advertisement after Mamata Banerjee came to power in West Bengal.

Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor recalled that Sylvester daCunha was a close friend of his father. "Saddened by the passing of Amul’s 'UtterlyButterly' campaign creator Sylvester daCunha. He was a good friend of my father and they worked together on the Advertising Club's magazine 'Solus', for which Dad wrote a pseudonymous column. An era has passed. RIP," Tharoor said in a Tweet.