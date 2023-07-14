MAHARASHTRA AJIT PAWAR GETS FINANCE PORTFOLIO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) : Twelve days after he was sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister rebel Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was allotted the Finance portfolio on Friday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde after hectic parlays finalised the portfolios on Friday. Ajit Pawar, nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had orchestrated a coup by joining the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena BJP government.

Eight other now expelled NCP MLAs had joined the Maharashtra government and were sworn in as Ministers at the Raj Bhawan in south Mumbai on July 2.

According to a statement by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office, Chhagan Bhujbal has been awarded the Food and Civil supplies ministry. Cabinet Minister Anil Patil was given the Relief and Rehabilitation, Disaster Management ministry while Aditi Tatkare, daughter of now expelled NCP general secretary Sunil Tatkare, will be the new Women and Child Development Minister of Maharashtra.

The Chief Minister has allotted the Agriculture portfolio to Dhananjay Munde, nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde. Dilip Walse Patil, who represents the Ambegoan constituency in the Pune district, will be the new Cooperation Minister of the state.

Sanjay Bansode was given the Sports portfolio, while Hasan Mushrif got the Medical Education. Dharmrao Atram will be the new Food and Drugs Administration minister of the state.

The Finance portfolio was held by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar, who represents the Baramati constituency in Pune district, the stronghold of the Pawar family, had insisted on the Finance portfolio. Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel, who has backed the revolt by junior Pawar had recently called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.