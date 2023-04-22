MAHARASHTRA AJIT PAWAR CAPABLE OF BECOMING CM SAYS SANJAY RAUT

Jalgaon Maharashtra Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar was capable of becoming Maharashtra Chief Minister since he has vast administrative experience the former s statement comes days after the two engaged in a verbal duelRaut a key aide of Uddhav Thackeray also said some undeserving people had become CM of the state by engineering splits an apparent reference to Eknath Shinde whose rebellion along with 40 MLAs in June last year brought down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government Who would not like to be the Chief Minister And Ajit Pawar is capable of becoming the Chief Minister He has been in politics for so many years now and has been minister several times He holds a record for having served as the Deputy CM for the most number of times Everyone thinks one should become the CM Raut told reporters Raut s statement comes a day after Pawar during an interview with a media house in Pune responded to a query on his Chief Ministerial ambitions by saying Yes I would 100 per cent like to be the CM Also read Why 2024 NCP can stake claim to Maharashtra CM post now also says party leader Ajit PawarRaut said He Pawar has not expressed this desire for the first time So my best wishes to him These statements come amid intense speculation about Pawar s next political move as the mercurial NCP leader cancelled some of his programmes recently went incommunicado briefly and skipped the party s oneday convention in Mumbai on Friday Last week there was speculation that Ajit Pawar would extend support to the BJPShinde Sena faction but NCP supremo Sharad Pawar took control of the situation Ajit Pawar also said that he will desert the NCP