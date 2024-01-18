MAHARASHTRA ACB RAIDS MULTIPLE PREMISES OF SHIV SENA UBT MLA RAJAN SALVI

Ratnagiri: The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted raids at multiple premises of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MLA Rajan Salvi in Ratnagiri district of the state on Thursday Jan 18 in connection with the alleged disproportionate assets case, official sources said. Sources said that the sleuths of the Thane unit of the ACB raided at least five locations of Salve and conducted searches there.

Sources said that the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau has also filed a case against Salve and his two family members for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets. Sources said that the accused were also interrogated at the ACB office in Alibaug. An official said that Rajan Salvi's sister-in-law was absent from the inquiry due to medical reasons.

Salvi's brother and nephew may also face investigation in the case, sources said. It is learnt that the ACB has filed a case under sections 13 (1) (B) and 13 (2) under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Salvi, his wife and son. Reacting to the allegations, Rajan Salvi said that "I will not leave Uddhav Thackeray's side no matter how much trouble or arrest I face in the future."

A few days ago, authorities had issued a notice to Rajan Salvi's family and asked them to participate in the investigation. ACB also interrogated Rajan Salvi a few days ago in the case. At that time, Rajan Salvi's bungalow and his hotel in Ratnagiri city were searched by the Public Works Department on the instructions of the Alibaug ACB office.