MAHARASHTRA 8 FIREARMS 15 LIVE BULLETS SEIZED IN MUMBAI TWO ARRESTED

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals allegedly involved in the possession of illegal arms and ammunition and seized eight firearms and 15 live bullets, said the police on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a case has been registered at the Trombay police station under the Arms and Ammunition Act, added the police.

On January 13, we received information about the illegal possession of arms and ammunition by an individual. Accordingly, we formed a team of five of our officers. The team later found a suspicious man named Chetan Sanjay Mali (26). After taking him into custody, we interrogated him and recovered four firearms and eight live bullets.

After this, we registered a case against the accused under the Arms and Ammunition Act and the court also granted us his custody until January 17, said Hemsingh Rajput, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.