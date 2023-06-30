MAHARASHTRA 3 KILLED IN RAIN RELATED INCIDENTS IN MUMBAI IMD ISSUES YELLOW ALERT FOR MEGACITY

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Three people died in Mumbai and its suburbs due to rain-related incidents in the megacity, civic officials said on Friday. Mumbai is being lashed by incessant rains and the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the country's financial capital for Friday.

Three rains-related deaths in Mumbai: Three people have died in Mumbai in rain-related mishaps. A 35-year-old man and a toddler were killed in separate incidents of house collapse on Thursday, officials said. A one-and-a-half-year-old boy was seriously injured when a wooden loft crashed on him in his home in the Ganapat Patil Nagar in suburban Dahisar at around 4.30 pm. The boy was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali, where doctors declared him brought dead, civic officials said. In another incident, a 35-year-old man, identified as Kishan Dhulla, was injured when a bathroom slab collapsed at his house at around 9.30 pm in suburban Kandivali. He was also rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Earlier, a 22-year-old was killed after a tree fell on him in the Byculla area of south Mumbai.

Also read: Mumbai rains: 1 person killed in tree fall incident; IMD forecasts more downpours on Thursday

Orange and yellow alert by IMD: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for three districts in Maharashtra for Friday. The three districts are Palghar, Raigad, and Pune. The weather body has given a yellow alert for seven districts in the state, including Mumbai. The other districts for which the yellow alert is issued are Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Kolhapur, and Satara.

Rainfall in Mumbai: Despite the heavy showers over the last six days in Mumbai, the megacity has recorded an overall deficit in rains for June. The June normal for the Colaba observatory in south Mumbai is 542.3 mm. This year, it recorded 395 mm of rainfall, of which 371.4 mm of rainfall was received from June 24 to 29. In the suburbs, the Santacruz weather station's normal rainfall for June is 537.1 mm. This year, from June 1 to 29, it recorded 502.9 mm of rainfall, including 485 mm of rainfall received between June 24 to 29. The southwest monsoon made onset over Mumbai on June 25 against the usual date of June 11.

Andheri subway waterlogged: Andheri, a key suburb in Mumbai, has been receiving heavy rainfall since Friday morning. Water has thus accumulated on the streets in Andheri and the Andheri subway, which joins the east and the west part, has been waterlogged. The Mumbai police have diverted the traffic. The Mumbai traffic police have started Andheri westbound traffic directly from Swami Vivekanand Road, while the eastbound vehicles have been informed to go through the Western Expressway.

Also read: Monsoon fury: Nine killed in Himachal; four in Rajasthan; rains to continue in Assam