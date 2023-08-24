MAHARASHTRA 22 YEAR OLD MAN KILLED BY GROUP OF UNIDENTIFIED PERSONS IN NASHIK

Nashik: A 22-year-old vegetable vendor was killed by a group of five to six unidentified persons on Thursday evening in Nashik city in Maharashtra, a police official said.

Sandeep Athavale was stabbed to death at around 4:30pm when he had come to a shopping centre at Shivaji Chowk in Old CIDCO area, the Ambad police station official said.

"The assailants fled soon after. CCTV footage from the area is being checked to nab them. Teams from Ambad, Indiranagar and MIDC police stations inspected the site. Police presence has been increased there since Athavale's kin and friends are agitated post the murder," the official added. (PTI)